CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the double stabbing incident that occurred in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, June 15.

A sketch of the suspect was released early Friday evening which, according to police, led to the arrest of 55-year-old Kim L. Franklin of the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court on Saturday, June 18.

Kim Franklin (Courtesy of Chesterfield County Police Department)

Franklin has been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of stabbing/cutting in the commission of a felony and one count of burglary.

The stabbing incident was first reported to police at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Officers arrived at the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court to find two males with what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals where police say they still remain. One victim is in stable condition while the other is in stable-but-critical condition, according to police.

Police learned from a third occupant of the house that an unknown man arrived at the residence. When one of the victims opened the door, he was reportedly assaulted and stabbed by the man. The second victim was also assaulted and stabbed by the man inside the residence, according to police.

8News crews on scene report that at least 15 Chesterfield County police vehicles have lined the street along the 10400 block of Marbleridge Court.

At this time, police do not believe the suspect, who was armed with what appeared to be a knife, was known to either of the victims.

A witness worked with police to create a sketch of the suspect.

Sketch of the suspect (Courtesy of the Chesterfield County Police Department)

He was described as being a Black male, about 6-foot 2-inches tall with a stocky build. He was also described as balding with facial hair. According to police, he was wearing a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt at the time of the stabbing.

After the release of the sketch on Friday, detectives managed to identify Franklin as a possible suspect. Franklin was confirmed by police to be a resident of the same block of Marbleridge Court as the victims.

Franklin is currently being held without bond at Chesterfield County Jail.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.