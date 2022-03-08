CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a brazen cigarettes heist at a convenience store on Hull Street Road.

According to police, the man drove a stolen Chrysler sedan straight through the store windows at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, March 5.

The suspect, who’s pictured on surveillance footage below, then grabbed armfuls of cigarettes from the store, hopped back in the stolen vehicle and drove away.

The suspect, as captured on store surveillance footage.

According to police, the vehicle was stolen with a puppy inside.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspect or the location of the stolen vehicle is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers online.