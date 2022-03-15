Nobody was injured, but police are asking the public for any infromation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that occurred in the city earlier this month.

On March 4, around 10:30 p.m., the Richmond Police Department responded to the 2400 block of North Avenue for a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they didn’t find any shooting victims.

Officers learned there were dozens of rounds fired at the night club at 2412 North Ave while a teenage girl’s ‘sweet sixteen’ birthday party was going on. Nobody was injured.

Police are searching for who shot the rounds and urge anyone with information to contact crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.