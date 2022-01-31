Suspect fires shots at deputy during pursuit, shoots additional vehicle in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office and Farmville Police Department are searching for the driver and passenger they believe are responsible for multiple shootings in the Farmville area on Sunday.

A deputy’s vehicle was shot at during a high-speed chase in Prince Edward County, just after the suspect shot at another vehicle in the town of Farmville.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy attempted to pull over a dark-colored Chrysler sedan for speeding at around 3:30 a.m. However, the driver of the vehicle did not stop and someone inside the began firing at the deputy.

The deputy’s car was hit in the front bumper and the sheriff’s office said the round then entered the tire. This disabled the deputy’s vehicle and the Chrysler was able to get away, driving on Sandy River Road toward Orchard Road.

Sheriff Tony Epps said that the passenger was the person who fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle.

Before the shots were fired at the deputy, the sheriff’s office said that another vehicle was shot in the town of Farmville on East Third Street.

No one was hurt during either shooting.

“This subject has fired upon law enforcement,” Farmville Police Chief Anthony Ellington. “We take that very seriously, as well as a citizen. So, we’re actively trying to pursue his whereabouts and take him into custody as soon as possible.”

No one has been arrested in connection to the incidents yet but law enforcement said that they have collected bullet casings and are working with that evidence. The Chrysler can be identified by its temporary tags, dark color and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101, Crime Solvers at 434-392-3400 or the Farmville Police Department 434-392-3332.