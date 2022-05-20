RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for an assault and robbery last month.

At 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, a man entered a business in the 00 block of West Broad Street. He then struck an employee in the head and stole cash and several liquor bottles before leaving the business and running away in an unknown direction.

Richmond Police has provided photographs of the man they believe to be the suspect responsible.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the above individual is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at 804-646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones can also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.