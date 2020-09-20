Suspect identified in Spotsylvania shooting

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office identified and charged a suspect in the shooting of a 30-year-old Spotsylvania man on Sept. 15. The suspect, 27-year-old Marshall Lynn Albritton Jr. of Stafford County was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

SCSO says the shooter was identified after interviews were conducted with witnesses.

The shooting occurred at the 5600 block of Acree Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Witnesses told deputies there was an altercation between two men but upon arrival they were not able to locate the shooter or victim. The victim arrived at a local hospital with a wounded bicep after being driven there by a friend.

The victim verified there was a verbal altercation between him and the shooter. SCSO says, The suspect was known to the victim’s associates who were with him.

The suspect has not yet been located by the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information can call the SCSO at 1-800-928-5822 or 1-540-582-5822.

