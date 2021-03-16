Suspect in 2020 Midlothian Turnpike shooting arrested in Los Angeles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department announced Tuesday a suspect in a 2020 shooting that took place on Midlothian Turnpike was taken into custody in Los Angeles, Ca.

21-year-old Taron S. Dickson Jr., of the 3600 block of Kings Point Court in Richmond, was wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder; aggravated malicious wounding; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; malicious shooting at an occupied vehicle; willful discharge of a firearm in a street which conduct resulted in bodily injury to another person; felony eluding; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and driving while suspended.

The shooting took place on July 1, 2020. Police responded at about 6:40 p.m. that evening to a report of a person shot in a vehicle. The adult male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesterfield police obtained warrants for the arrest of Dickson and attempted to serve out the warrants and arrest him. But Dickson got away.

Thanks to assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitives Task Force, Dickson was taken into custody on March 15.

Officials say Dickson is currently awaiting extradition to Virginia.