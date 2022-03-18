FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department has arrested the suspect of a stabbing that took place Wednesday around noon in the middle of Downtown Fredericksburg.

At around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, Fredericksburg Police received a report of a person with stab wounds lying on the sidewalk near the corner of William Street and Caroline Street, just one block from the Chatham Bridge.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and officers set up a perimeter around the scene to begin their investigation. It was determined that the suspect was the victim’s girlfriend, who was still in the vicinity.

Melissa Hackney, 32, was arrested and charged with six counts of malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery and possession of narcotics. The victim was released from the hospital Thursday, March 17.