Suspect in North Carolina kidnapping confronted by Fredericksburg police before driving away

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old man wanted on kidnapping charges in North Carolina was confronted Wednesday morning by Fredericksburg police officers before getting away in his car.

Patrol officers were inspecting a suspicious vehicle at Old Mill Park, located at 2201 Caroline Street, at 9:45 a.m. Police said the driver, identified as Philip McClanahan, did not listen to the officers’ commands and drove west on Caroline Street in a black 2013 four-door Honda Civic EXL.

McClanahan is wanted on a kidnapping charge by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, according to Fredericksburg police, and was with a passenger who had “a hooded-sweatshirt, leather jacket and large sunglasses.”

The Honda that McClanahan was driving has the North Carolina license plate AJK-8562 on the back of it but does not have a front license plate. Police said that McClanahan had a turban, facial hair and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

On Wednesday, Fredericksburg police obtained charges of reckless driving, assault on law enforcement by motor vehicle and obstructing justice.

The Fredericksburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding McClanhan’s whereabouts call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your information.

