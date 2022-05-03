PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police are searching for a now-identified suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting outside a Manassas middle school over the weekend.

Police say attempts to locate the suspect — now identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Malik Gordon of Dumfries — have thus far been unsuccessful. A reward of up to $1000 is now being offered for information on Gordon’s whereabouts.

Police responded to a call at Benton Middle School at 10:23 a.m. on May 1 after receiving reports of shots fired at the athletic fields.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed a group of people fleeing the area before locating a 24-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Community members, followed by officers, provided first aid to the victim before the victim was flown to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of last police reporting, the victim is expected to survive.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred during a community event at the outdoor athletic field. Two men became engaged in a verbal altercation with an acquaintance — now identified as Gordon.

The encounter escalated until Gordon brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds, hitting both men. One of the victims was the 24-year-old located by officers, the other victim was a 33-year-old who was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries prior to officers’ arrival.

Isaiah Gordon (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

The school’s interior was searched as a precautionary measure and K-9 officers canvassed the exterior of the school. During the K-9 search, a firearm was located and collected for further processing.

Further investigation led police to identify Gordon as the suspect. He is wanted for two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds, two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of using a firearm while on school grounds.

Gordon is described as a Black male, with medium complexion, approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.