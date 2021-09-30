Suspect on the run following road rage shooting incident in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person suffered non-life threatening injuries after some drove up beside them and shot into their car on Thursday evening in Chesterfield County.

Police believe road rage led up to the incident.

According to Chesterfield Police, the two cars were driving on E. Hundred Road near Allied Road when the suspect, driving a silver Nissan sedan, pulled up beside the right side of the victim’s car and shot into it.

The single bullet hit the car and resulted in injuries for the victim.

Police are now on the lookout for the suspect, described as a heavy-set black man with a beard, who was last seen driving into Hopewell.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.