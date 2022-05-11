PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford police have identified the suspect who reportedly recorded video under stall walls of the women’s bathroom in a Manassas restaurant.

Police have not released the identification of the suspect to media outlets at this time.

The incident happened at the Black Sheep Restaurant at 9935 Discovery Boulevard on May 7. No victims of the filming have been identified and no charges have been obtained as of yet.

Photos of the suspect (Courtesy of Prince William County Police Department)

Police learned from the manager at the restaurant that an employee had witnessed an unknown man in the women’s bathroom using his phone under the stall walls to view female patrons.

The manager confronted the suspect, who then left the restaurant and ran to a nearby wooded area.