Suspect shoplifts Southpark Boulevard Target 3 times, steals over $1000 in sports, Pokémon trading cards

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect involved in three separate shopliftings by the same person at the Southpark Boulevard Target.

On November 10, December 7 and Dec. 15, a suspect entered the Target at 721 Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

The suspect concealed several packages of baseball, basketball and Pokémon trading cards and left the store without paying. In total, over $1,000 in merchandise was stolen.

The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and a beard. He was last seen leaving the area in a red Toyota SUV with a white sticker on the left side of the liftgate.

If you can help solve this crime or have any information about any unsolved crime and or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. The department can guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.