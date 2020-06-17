Suspect sought after Fredericksburg Police HQ set ablaze, vandalized

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Fredericksburg Police says the department is investigating two separate acts of vandalism and arson at their headquarters.
Located in the 2200 block of Cowan Boulevard, police say their headquarters were targeted by an unknown suspect on May 31 and June 11.
On May 31, just after 12:30 a.m., police say an unknown male poured flammable fluid on the Fallen Officer Memorial and the front entrance to the police department headquarters.
No one was injured.
The following week on June 11, a patrol officer observed that the front entrance sign was vandalized sometime during the night.
The Fredericksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in either case. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call (540) 373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip.
