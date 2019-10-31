Suspect sought for using stolen credit cards at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who used stolen credit cards.

On Wednesday, an officer responded to the 00 block of S. Crenshaw Avenue for the report of a theft from a car. Police say someone smashed out the front passenger side window of the car and stole the victim’s purse, which was placed under a sweater on the front passenger seat. The purse contained credit cards.

Shortly after, the victim began receiving information that a fraudulent transaction had taken place. Detectives traced those transactions back to a Food Lion in the Richmond-area, where the suspect was seen on security video.

The suspect was then seen walking to the parking lot and driving off in a red Ford Ecosport.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect is asked to call Third Precinct Detective E. Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.