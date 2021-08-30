Suspect sought in burglary on Richmond Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking a suspect in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred near Southside Plaza last Tuesday.

Police say the suspect entered a closed business at 6:47 p.m. on Aug. 24, and took the keys to a Mercedes SUV parked nearby.

(Photo courtesy of Richmond Police)

Surveillance video shows the suspect entering the vehicle, which had dealer tags, and driving away.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Second Precinct Detective S. Eacho at 804-646-8171, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 804-780-1000, or use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.