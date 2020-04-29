Suspect sought in burglary on Richmond’s Three Chopt Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man caught on surveillance video stealing packs of cigarettes on Three Chopt Road is being sought by Richmond Police.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the commercial burglary that occurred in the 700 block of Three Chopt Road just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, April 22 to call CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

According to police, the suspect ran inside, jumped the counter, and stole cigarettes before running towards Patterson Avenue. The suspect was last seen wearing a white bandanna that covered his face, a black skull cap, a black long sleeve jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers.

