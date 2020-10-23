Suspect sought in Carrington Street package theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police say a package theft was caught on camera in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood.
According to police, an unknown suspect stole several packages from the front porch of a home in the 2200 block of Carrington Street. Security video shows the suspect get out of a white sedan, grab the packages, and drive off.
Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective A. Tyree-Williams at (804) 646-0465 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
