Suspect sought in Chesterfield 7-11 robbery

(Photo courtesy of Chesterfield Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man is being sought in connection to a robbery of the 7-11 on Jefferson Davis Highway late Saturday night.

Chesterfield Police say an armed man entered the business at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 and demanded money from the cashier, taking cash and fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect was recorded on CCTV cameras in the gas station, and is described as a Black male between the ages of 50 and 55, approximately 6′ with a medium build.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-066.

