Suspect sought in commercial burglary on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of stealing packs of cigarettes from a Richmond-area convenience store in mid-April is on the run.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man seen on video breaking into a business in the 4000 block of West Broad Street. After retrieving the cigarettes, the suspect then ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

