Suspect sought in commercial burglary on West Broad Street

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of stealing packs of cigarettes from a Richmond-area convenience store in mid-April is on the run.

Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man seen on video breaking into a business in the 4000 block of West Broad Street. After retrieving the cigarettes, the suspect then ran out of the store in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events