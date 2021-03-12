Suspect sought in connection to auto larceny, fraud

Picture of the suspect who stole a wallet.(Photo by Chesterfield County Police Department)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in solving a case involving auto larceny and fraud.

On February 26, a car was broken into in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Colonial Heights. A wallet with a debit card and multiple gift cards was stolen from the vehicle, according to a press release.

The suspect then went to a nearby Walmart and tried to buy hundreds of dollars worth of pre-paid gift cards.

A photo of the suspects car. (Photo by Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips app.