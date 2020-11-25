Suspect sought in Hull Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified a suspect in a Hull Street homicide that occurred earlier this month. Authorities are hoping the public can help pinpoint his whereabouts.

According to police, Jesse Hall is linked to the Wednesday, Nov. 11 shooting death of Nicholas Yarborough. The homicide victim was found in the front yard of a structure down and unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot in the 300 block of Hull Street.

Hall, believed to be in his late 20s, is 5’6″ tall with a slight build. He may be driving a Dodge hatchback, gold in color.

Anyone with knowledge of Hall’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, police at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.