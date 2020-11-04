Suspect sought in Mechanicsville car theft

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect of a car theft.

According to a release, deputies responded to the 7100 block of Brook Way in Mechanicsville on August 24 for a reported auto theft. Authorities say the suspect stole a 2007 Saturn, bearing Virginia registration UZY-7671 from the victim’s driveway. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the car was left running in the driveway while the victim went inside the residence there.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the suspect pictured in this August 24 car theft. (Photo: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.