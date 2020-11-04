Suspect sought in Richmond break-in and $5,000 jewelry theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.
According to a Wednesday release, security video from the back of a residence in the 800 block of North 24th Street was captured at approximately 7:15 p.m. on September 16, showing a male suspect walking up to the home. Authorities say he then kicked in the back door and stole a box and a pouch, which contained jewelry valued at roughly $5,000. Reportedly, some of the jewelry pieces have been in the victims’ family for years and are considered heirlooms.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at 804-646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.