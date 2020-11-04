Suspect sought in Richmond break-in and $5,000 jewelry theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect of a home break-in and theft.

Richmond Police are looking to identify the suspect of a home break-in and theft. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

According to a Wednesday release, security video from the back of a residence in the 800 block of North 24th Street was captured at approximately 7:15 p.m. on September 16, showing a male suspect walking up to the home. Authorities say he then kicked in the back door and stole a box and a pouch, which contained jewelry valued at roughly $5,000. Reportedly, some of the jewelry pieces have been in the victims’ family for years and are considered heirlooms.

The box and pouch that were stolen reportedly contained jewelry valued at approximately $5,000. (Photos: Richmond Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at 804-646-0698 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.