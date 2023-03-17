VCU Police is looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place early Thursday morning in downtown Richmond. Credit: VCU Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University Police is looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place early Thursday morning in downtown Richmond.

On March 17 at 1:22 a.m., VCU Police took a report of robbery that occurred in the 800 block of West Grace Street.

According to police, the suspect asked the victim for a lighter. When the victim pulled the lighter out, they also pulled out cash. The suspect then stole the cash and lighter from the victim and ran off. The victim chased the suspect and the two got into a brief struggle before the suspect ran off again.

The suspect was last seen on North Harrison Street, running north.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20’s, 5’11” and with short hair. He was wearing a black jacket with a furry hood and black bottoms.

According to police, the victim is not affiliated with VCU.

VCU Police are currently leading the investigation and have increased patrols in the area.

For non-emergency tips, call VCU Police at 804-828-1196.