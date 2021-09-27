Suspect still on the run following I-95 police chase in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a stolen vehicle led a Virginia State Police trooper on a high speed chase on Monday afternoon.

According to state police, the trooper spotted a 2016 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen in Richmond on Interstate 95 north.

The trooper attempted to pull over the Kia driver near mile marker 73 in Richmond but the driver refused to stop. They sped away from the trooper and a chase started right around 4:30 p.m.

The driver lost control and crashed into a parked car and a bench near the intersection of East Franklin and South 7th Street. The driver and passenger both ran away from the car.

A Capitol Police officer caught the passenger, a 29-year-old man, in the VCU Children’s Hospital parking garage on East Broad Street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

However, the driver is still on the run.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police at #77 on a cell or 1(800) 552-9965 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.