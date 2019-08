RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for a suspect that assaulted and robbed a woman Friday night.

RPD was called for a robbery on the 3100 block of North Hopkins Road at 9:20 p.m. When they arrived they found a woman who had been assaulted, police said.

The suspect fled after assaulting the woman with an ‘undermined amount of cash belonging to the business.’

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.