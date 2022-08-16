SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who is accused of fraudulently using a credit card on Sunday at a local Target and GameStop.

The incident happened at the Cosner’s Corner location at 9785 Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania County.

The suspect is said to have been driving a black Dodge Ram with Tennessee tags that are traced back to a rental company, according to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s credit card was stolen from a vehicle that was parked at the Massaponax High School, 8201 Patriot Highway, earlier in the day, according to police.

Suspect sought in Spotsylvania Target credit card fraud. Image: Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office

Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect or vehicle to call the Spotsylvania County Crime Solvers 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822. Or online at www.spotsylvaniacrimesolvers.org