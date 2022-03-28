CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for an unidentified individual for stealing a credit card and using it to make several purchases.

On Jan. 8, a woman arrived at Gold’s Gym in Colonial heights at around 2:30 p.m. While she was inside working out, her purse was stolen from her vehicle by an unknown individual. Her credit card was then used to make multiple large purchases.

Upon investigation, police were able to obtain photos of the suspect using the victim’s credit card at the Jimmy Jazz in Southpark Mall.

The incident is similar in nature to a number of recent larceny cases involving gyms in Henrico county.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the wanted person is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.