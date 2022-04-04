CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for an unidentified individual who shot at two vehicles outside a North Chesterfield gas station.

On March 23, a white Chevrolet Malibu and a white Dodge Caliber entered the Shell gas station at 7039 Hull Street Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet got out of the vehicle and had a brief interaction with the driver of the Dodge before both vehicles exited the parking lot.

As they were leaving, a Black male was seen chasing after both vehicles and firing gunshots as they drove north on Turner Road.

Police obtained photos of the shooter and vehicles from the gas station’s security cameras:

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the wanted person is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.