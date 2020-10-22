Suspect wanted for multiple larcenies in Mechanicsville on Oct. 7

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing from vehicles on Oct. 7. That day, deputies responded to multiple reports of larceny from cars in Mechanicsville.
Security cam footage shows the suspect using a stolen credit card at a convenience store in Henrico County. He was last seen driving a older, light colored sedan.
The sheriff’s office that anyone with information call them at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use“P3 Tips” app.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Richmond Police Department's First Precinct is sweeping dangerous guns off the streets.
- RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has arrested a man linked to a shooting that happened outside the Food Lion on Jahnke Road last month. Jermanny Hernandez turned himself in to detectives yesterday. He is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. The shooting took […]
- A 30-year-old Louisa County man will spend a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to drugs and weapons charges.
- An 18-year-old linked to a September shooting in Chesterfield is now behind bars, according to police
- FORT HOOD, Texas – The U.S. Army briefed the family of Vanessa Guillén on the results of the line of duty investigation into her death. This investigation concluded that Vanessa’s death was "in the line of duty." The Army conducts a line of duty determination for all soldier deaths. This determination establishes that the Guillén […]
- "Both her little hands, they were pink and puffy and gooey," said maintenance worker Rick Chardon. "It was horrible to see that on a baby."
- A Connecticut couple accused of forcing a child to sleep in a locked closet, kneel on tacks and drink hot sauce has been arrested on child abuse charges.
- According to the police investigation of the incident, an officer dragged a minor for several feet while the teen was handcuffed.
- A 46-year-old man was charged with stabbing two teenagers near Carver Middle School in Chesterfield Tuesday night over a dispute about a private school's football practice.
- Daughter of Sussex officer killed 20 years ago wants case reviewed: 'I want the persons responsible'The daughter of a Sussex County officer gunned down more than 20 years ago is seeking the truth.