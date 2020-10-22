Suspect wanted for multiple larcenies in Mechanicsville on Oct. 7

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of stealing from vehicles on Oct. 7. That day, deputies responded to multiple reports of larceny from cars in Mechanicsville.

Security cam footage shows the suspect using a stolen credit card at a convenience store in Henrico County. He was last seen driving a older, light colored sedan.

The sheriff’s office that anyone with information call them at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or use“P3 Tips” app.

