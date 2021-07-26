Suspect wanted in Colonial Heights on attempted fraud

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that tried to defraud a Colonial Heights Walmart.

Police say the suspect entered the Walmart at 671 Southpark Blvd. and placed a TV in a shopping cart. The suspect then went to customer service and attempted to place a return for the TV.

The man then left the store after the transaction was denied.

The suspect is described as a black male with a bald head. He was seen wearing a black shirt, green pants, black sneakers and a lanyard.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect or how to identify him, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or submit an anonymous tip using the P3 app.

