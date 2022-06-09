HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide on Bremner Boulevard in May.

The incident happened on May 25 and resulted in the driver of an SUV crashing into an apartment building then hitting two cars after being shot. Police stated the investigation would be looked into as a homicide due to the obvious signs of trauma from the victim.

The building was at the Abbingdon West End Apartments.

The victim, Quincy L. Henderson, 29, of Richmond, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police are searching for Toyre D. Jones in connection to the incident. He is wanted for 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm, according to the department.

Anyone with any information can contact Henrico Police Det. Henry at 804-501-4829. Community members may also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or on your smartphone device at P3Tips.com.