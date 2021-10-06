Suspect wanted in Richmond burglary, vehicle break-in and theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect connected to a burglary, vehicle break-in and theft.

Police say the suspect stole tools from a work truck on W. Marshall St. around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22 before burglarizing and stealing a vehicle from a Cutshaw Ave. business. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Henrico County.

Surveillance video photos captured the suspect at a local store wearing a red hoodie with “Never Broke Again” and a black cap.

If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, contact Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can submit a tip anonymously using the P3 app.