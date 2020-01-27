Suspect wearing ‘Scream’ mask robs Richmond gas station at gunpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are searching for the person who robbed a gas station on the city’s northside wearing a “Scream” mask.

A Richmond Police spokesperson said the robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday at the BP Gas Station located at 3338 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. The suspect took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk, police said, before leaving the store on foot towards Westwood Ave.

According to police, the suspect was last seen wearing the mask made popular by ‘Scream,’ an American meta-horror media franchise. The suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and black gloves.

Richmond Police said at this point, detectives are investigating the robbery as “possibly related to previous incidents where the suspect wore a similar mask.”

On January 5, an armed subject — who was also wearing a “Scream” mask — robbed the BP Gas Station located at 606 E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County. Federal authorities believe this is the “Scream Bandit” who also robbed the same BP gas station on E. Laburnum Ave. on January 19, 2019, as well as the Raceway Gas Station in Richmond on Jan. 24, and a Speedway Gas Station in North Chesterfield on Feb. 12. The FBI’s Richmond division offered a reward up to $10,000 last year for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

On January 10, FBI Richmond publicized the reward offer again following the Jan. 5 armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

