Suspect who shot at, wounded Chesterfield officer sought by police

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police said late Wednesday night they are “actively seeking a suspect who shot at and wounded a Chesterfield County Police officer.”

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive. Officers were called to the area around 8:45 p.m. following reports of a shooting. According to police, “responding officers observed a suspicious vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle stopped and a passenger exited the vehicle, fired several rounds at officers and fled.”

One officer was struck in his leg, police added. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody without further incident. The suspected shooter remains at large.

Residents are asked to stay inside their homes while police continue to canvass the scene. Anyone who may observe suspicious activity and/or can provide information about the suspect or incident is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story.

