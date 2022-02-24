RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police responded to a case of suspected arson involving two vehicles at the CoStar Group’s downtown office parking deck, the night of Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Officers said they were called to investigate a reported arson at the 900 block of East Byrd Street shortly after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, police found an adult male matching the description of an arsonist suspected of setting two cars on fire in the nearby CoStar parking deck located on the 500 block of South 5th Street.

Sources told 8News that one of the cars set ablaze in the CoStar parking deck belongs to a Senior Vice President of the company, who works out of the Richmond office. The other car is believed to belong to another employee, who is not in a management position.

In addition to being set on fire, sources said that one of the cars had its front and back windows smashed in.

CoStar Group said in an email that they are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation, and the company is glad no one was hurt in the incident.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority, so we are relieved that no one was injured in yesterday’s fire,” the company said. “We are grateful for the first responders and security team who ensured the fire was contained and apprehended a suspect.”

Sources told 8News that the suspect is not a CoStar employee. Richmond Police confirmed that the man was detained, but have not released any details on charges for the crime or the man’s identity at this time.