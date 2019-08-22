1  of  4
Suspected bank robber assaults customer after clerk denies his demands

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are investigating a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo on Hopkins Road.

Police say the suspect approached the teller with a note demanding money, after not immediately getting it, the suspect assaulted a nearby customer.

The suspect received cash and left in a red truck, which was later found abandoned in the area.

The customer that was assaulted was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s. He was about 6-feet-1 inch tall and had an average build. He was wearing a hat, light-colored pants, and a dark shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information please contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

