Suspected Chesterfield car thief tries to retrieve stolen gun after hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help in solving a car theft.

Police said around 9 p.m. on November 7, 2021, a silver 1998 Honda Civic was stolen from the Amazon parking lot at 1901 Meadowville Technology Parkway in Chesterfield County. The car was then spray painted black and purple.

The car was found abandoned almost two weeks later on Nov. 20, after being involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Hull Street Road and Warwick Road in Richmond City.

Later that day, police said a Hispanic male looking to be in his 20s attempted to retrieve a gun from the inside of the car at Seibert’s Towing, but was denied access to the vehicle. The firearm was later determined to be stolen.

Crime Solvers said the suspect appears to drive a gray, four-door Dodge Dakota pickup with black rims.

Police ask for anyone with information about this incident, or any unsolved crime or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.