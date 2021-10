CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital on Tuesday evening after a suspected drunk driver hit the private school bus they were riding in.

The Chesterfield Police Department was called to the crash site at Bayside Lane and Hull Street Road around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver who hit the bus was arrested for driving under the influence after the crash.

The two teenagers are expected to be okay and the bus driver was unharmed.