RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have apprehended the suspects in an attempted carjacking that occurred in Richmond early Friday morning.

Richmond Police said that officers were called to the 1100 block of West Marshall Street at 1:22 a.m. Friday, March 18. Police said that officers found the stolen vehicle minutes after they arrived, causing the suspects to flee and abandon the vehicle near West Broad Street and Dabney Road.

Both suspects were apprehended.

The victim of the carjacking said that she was unloading her vehicle when the two unknown males went up to her waving guns and demanding she hand over her belongings. According to police, one of the suspects hit the victim, and then they both stole her wallet, phone, car keys and drove away in her car.

Police said one juvenile male, and 19-year-old Henrico resident, Rayquan Buffaloe, have been arrested on charges of carjacking, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.