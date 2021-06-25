Suspects arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department released the names of the three suspects arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

Jahlem Cooper-Mattison, Jordan Mumford and Shaquan Carter each face charges of attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Mumford faces an additional charge of discharging a firearm, and Cooper-Mattison had an outstanding warrant issued by the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were at the scene of an unrelated investigation when two of the suspects were seen exchanging gunfire with each other. One officer fired their weapon, and the incident shut down Broad Street between Pemberton Road and West End Drive for several hours on Wednesday.

