Suspects in armed Southside carjacking made victims drive to Chimborazo Park

The suspects reportedly stole several items before driving off in the victim's car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects are wanted by Richmond Police for allegedly forcing the victims of an armed robbery to drive them to a nearby park before taking off with their car and belongings.

RPD said they responded to a robbery call around 8:30 p.m. Monday. When authorities arrived, they were told by the victims that when they were stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 33rd and Clay street two men approached their car.

The men stepped into the intersection and pointed guns at them, the victims told RPD. After forcing their way into the backseat of the car, the suspects made the victims drive them to Chimborazo Park.

Police described the suspects as two black males in their 40’s who were wearing all dark clothing.

The victims told RPD the suspects stole several items from them before driving off in the car.

RPD is urging neighbors who live in that area to check their Ring or other surveillance cameras between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Police told 8News the suspects could be facing robbery and abduction charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.