Suspects incinerate vehicles at Allen Tire, damage property at Sibley’s BBQ in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for vandals who burned and destroyed property at two Chesterfield businesses in December.

On Dec. 5, unknown suspects set two vehicles on fire at Allen Tire on 4110 W. Hundred Road.



Photos by Chesterfield County Police Department

Then, on both Dec. 7 and Dec. 12, the suspects entered the property of Sybley’s BBQ at 12000 Winfree Street and vandalized multiple vehicles and other business property.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is working with the Chesterfield Fire Marshall’s Office to investigate the recent incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.