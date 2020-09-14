Suspects seen shopping with cards stolen from motor vehicles in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is working to solve two thefts from motor vehicles. Credit and debit cards stolen from vehicles in the county have now been used in Chesterfield County and the City of Richmond.

The thefts occurred on the night of Sept. 7. Individuals broke into vehicles in the McKenney area and the Lake Jordan subdivision.

The stolen cards were used the next day at businesses on Willis Road, Commerce Road, Bells Road, Jefferson Davis Highway and Forest Hill Avenue. Investigators have located security video from several of these locations and the DCSO says the video below depicts the suspects entering a business where the cards were used.

Dinwidde County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects. Anyone having information as to the identity of these individuals or information about these crimes are asked to contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

LATEST HEADLINES: