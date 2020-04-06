Suspects sought in convenience store burglary on Forest Hill Avenue

1  of  2
by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say two men used a lead pipe to break into a Richmond-area convenience store last month. Officers are looking to the public for help identifying the suspects.

Police say just after midnight on Tuesday, March 31, officers responded to the S&K Mini Mart in the 3400 block of Forest Hill Avenue for a burglary alarm that had just gone off. Arriving officers found the front glass window smashed in. 

Security camera footage showed two men stealing cigarettes and money from behind the counter.

Anyone with information on the identity/whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police at (804) 646-8170 or contact CrimeStoppers at (804) 780-1000.

