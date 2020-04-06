Suspects sought in Laurel Street robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police need your help identifying two suspects in a robbery last weekend.

Police said the robbery occurred in the 200 Block of North Laurel Street on Saturday, March 28. Two victims told RPD the suspects approached them from behind, grabbed them and demanded they hand over money.

One of the victims was able to break free, police said, but she dropped her iPhone and her wallet. The other victim was held by suspects who demanded money. The victim told police he gave the suspects $150 in cash.

The suspects took the cash and ran towards the 700 block of West Grace Srreet.

If you have any information, give Fourth Precinct Detective C. Berlack a call at (804) 646-4636. Or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.