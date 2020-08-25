Suspects sought in Shockoe Bottom Exxon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are still searching for the suspects involved in a fight at the Exxon gas station in Shockoe Bottom last month.

On July 30, RPD said they responded to a shooting around 10:43 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Broad Street. When they arrived, they found that no one had been shot. However, two victims did tell RPD they were shot at after being involved in a fight.

Jordan Johnson told 8News he is the man seen in multiple social media videos involved in a fight and getting shot at outside the Exxon in Shockoe Bottom nearly a month ago.

Prior to the altercation, Johnson said he was out riding motorcycles with friends and they stopped at the Exxon gas station. He claims the fight broke out after a person in another group hit one of his friends’ motorcycles.

According to Johnson, a person in the other group became angry and the fight began.

Police are looking for two men and a woman involved in the fight. Police said the woman and the victim were involved in a fight.

RPD also said the suspect pictured below in a red hat shot at the victim and drove away in a vehicle with another male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.