Suspects sought in Wells Fargo vandalism, break-in amid Richmond riots

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for a group of people who vandalized and broke into a Wells Fargo during riots at the end of May.

According to police, the suspects broke windows and doors and spray painted the building located on East Grace Street.



Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

