COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program is asking the public for help identifying the suspects involved in a credit card scam in early July.

Police said on July 3, two Hispanic males walked up to the victim in the CVS Pharmacy parking lot at 100 Dunlop Village in Colonial Heights. One of the suspects then told the victim he had bird poop on him, and began to “touch the victim all over his body,” according to police. The release states that the victim did not immediately notice that the two men had stolen his credit card.

The suspects reportedly later used the victim’s credit card at the Best Buy in Colonial Heights.

The incident is yet another example of “distraction scams” that have been increasing in popularity across the county.

If you can help solve this crime, or have information about any unsolved crime and/or wanted person in Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app.